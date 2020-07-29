Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:14 AM
latest
Home Sports

Tigers to prepare for Sri Lanka Test playing against HP team

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Bangladesh is likely to play practice game against the BCB High Performance (HPL) team for their preparation for the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
But the senior and HP team of Bangladesh will play this practice match in Sri Lankan soil since the national team's tour in the Island nation coincides the HP team's tour.
This rare thing might materialize in October when Bangladesh will tour Sri Lanka for a series which consists of three Tests and as many T20 Internationals.
These three Tests are the part of ICC World Championship game and originally was scheduled for August.
But it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However the postponement of the ICC T20 World Cup opened the new window for the tour as the high ups of two boards are willing to reschedule the tour in October.
As per the Sri Lankan media, the Lankan board is keen to host Bangladesh in October for which they have already sought permission from their health ministry. As per the rules, the tourists would have to follow the rules of 14-day quarantine after landing the country.
But due to the coronavirus situation, the Lankan board is unlikely to give Bangladesh any team for a practice match ahead of the series.
However BCB Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan said the Bangladesh is also keen to make the tour happen in October but they would confirm about it only after Eid break.
"We are really keen to begin International tour since the window is opened after the postponement of the T20 World Cup," Akram told the BSS here today.
"The conversation with the Lankan board is going on. We actually decided in principle to visit the country. However we'll confirm it after Eid break that how the tour will happen."
Akram also informed that at the same time, the HP team is likely tour in Sri Lanka.
"HP team will also tour almost at the same time as far as I am concerned. We are not yet to know about the practice match or anything else. After Eid we'll sit together to discuss on the tour after which we'll take a concrete decision," he concluded.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Murray 'mentally' planning for US Open
Fulham in charge of play-off semi
Champions League return gives platform for Man Utd's rebuild
Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year
Mbappe out 'three weeks' and doubtful for Atalanta tie
Xavi says coaching Barca remains his 'primary goal'
14-day quarantine for foreign players not required; 20% fans entry at grounds
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft