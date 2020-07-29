Video
Sumon vows to give his best

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Sports Reporter

Uttar Baridhara striker Sumon Reza who was recently called in the preliminary squad of National Football Team vows to give his best to get into the final squad and do well in the qualifying round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Cup.
Bangladesh National Football Team head coach Jamie Day finalised the 36-booter preliminary squad and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced the list with an instruction to the selected booters to join the camp in Gazipur on 5 August.
The coach picked four new faces for the preliminary squad and Sumon is one of these potential booters. Getting into the final squad is always a challenge for the newbie booters.
While talking to media, Sumon says, "I am glad to be in the preliminary squad and will give my best efforts to be selected for the final squad. I want to see my team do well in the qualifying matches."
"I think steps should be taken to begin the Premier League and others events like Bangladesh Championship, First division, Second Division and District Leagues. These events provide platforms to a lot of potential booters from different parts of the country. That is why these leagues are vital for local football. These events help us get future footballers for the top clubs and national team," says the Tangail booter.









