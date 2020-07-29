Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:14 AM
latest
Home Sports

England's Broad takes 500 Test wickets

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite, his 500th Test wicket, on the final day of the third Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England on July 28, 2020. photo: AFP

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite, his 500th Test wicket, on the final day of the third Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England on July 28, 2020. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, JULY 28: England's Stuart Broad joined one of cricket's most exclusive clubs when he took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old paceman became just the seventh bowler to reach the landmark when he had West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite plumb lbw for 19 at Old Trafford on the fifth and final day of the third Test, with England pushing for a victory that would see them take the series 2-1.
Broad, playing in his 140th Test, had been left stranded on 499 wickets when, after he had already taken eight wickets in this match, rain washed out the whole of Monday's fourth day.
He was then frustrated by some sound batting early Tuesday before a fresh burst of rain forced the players off the field for some 16 minutes.
But soon after play resumed, Broad reached the 500-mark when he dismissed Brathwaite with a full-length delivery that struck the back pad, with the opener not even bothering to review umpire Michael Gough's decision because he was so clearly out.
Brathwaite's exit left the West Indies chasing a huge target of 399 for victory, 45-3.
By coincidence Brathwaite was also the dismissed batsman when James Anderson, Broad's longstanding England new-ball colleague, took his 500th Test wicket, at Lord's in September 2017.
Broad, controversially omitted from the England side that lost the first Test at Southampton by four wickets, had now taken the first three West Indies wickets to fall in their second innings of this match.
But any thought he might match England spin great Jim Laker's feat of taking all 10 wickets in an innings of an Old Trafford Test, against Australia in 1956, ended soon afterwards when he caught Shai Hope off Chris Woakes to leave West Indies' floundering at 71-4.
Broad had already taken 6-31 in West Indies' meagre first innings 197 made in reply to England's 369. Broad scored a dashing 62 runs in that innings, batting at No 10.
Although no spectators are allowed to attend in a bio-secure series that marks international cricket's return from the coronavirus, Broad's father Chris -- a former England opening batsman -- was at Old Trafford to witness his son's achievement in his role as the match referee.
The only bowlers with more than 600 Test wickets are a trio of former spinners -- Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australian Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).
The only seamers ahead of Broad are Anderson (589 wickets) and Australia's Glenn McGrath (563) and the West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519), both of whom are retired.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Murray 'mentally' planning for US Open
Fulham in charge of play-off semi
Champions League return gives platform for Man Utd's rebuild
Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year
Mbappe out 'three weeks' and doubtful for Atalanta tie
Xavi says coaching Barca remains his 'primary goal'
14-day quarantine for foreign players not required; 20% fans entry at grounds
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft