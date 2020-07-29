Video
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:14 AM
ICC CWC Super League kick starts on July 30

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The curtail of the brand new cricket event the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League is going to be opened on July 30 with the match between England and Ireland. The two-year long home and away basis matches will determine the participants of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.
Thirteen teams are taking part in this competition. These are the 12 Full Member nations of the ICC, along with the Netherlands. The Netherlands earned their place as the 13th team by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship back in 2017.
The CWC Super League is an important tournament for teams on the Road To 2023. It all depends on where the teams finish on the Super League points table. India, who are the hosts in 2023, and the other top seven teams will qualify automatically for the World Cup.
The bottom five teams will play a qualifying tournament, which will also feature the best teams from the lower rungs of competition. While two team from CWC League 2 and CWC Challenge League will join with top-8 to make the CWC 2023 a 10-team event.
Each team in the Super League plays three ODIs against eight other teams. Four of these are home series and four are away series. This means each team plays a total of 24 ODIs that will be earn them points on the Road To 2023.
Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/ no result/ abandoned match, and zero for a loss. Since each point matters, there will be no dead rubbers and teams will always have to be at their very best.
An added benefit is that teams just outside of the top 10 in the current rankings have more chances to play more ODIs against the top teams, helping them improve their levels as well.
The ICC have announced that all front-foot no-balls will be called by the third umpire. Teams will also have points deducted for slow over-rates.
The Super League was scheduled to start on May 1, 2020 and conclude on March 31, 2022. However, the global pandemic has forced some series, including the Netherlands v Pakistan matches in July, to be postponed. Some fixtures are under discussion.


