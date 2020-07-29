It’s a matter of long ago, CID yet to inform Ministry, say officials





According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry officials, they have been observing the issue as it's a matter of long ago. At the same time, the CID hasn't yet informed the Ministry about the matter officially. Once they get the official documents from CID, they will take further steps based on their recommendations.

Meanwhile, education experts opined that the authorities should take stringent action against those who are directly involved with the test paper leak. Once the authorities take exemplary steps, such incidents will be stopped in the education sector. According to CID, it has identified the entire racket of questions paper leak and arrested its five members including mastermind Jasim Uddin, a DGHS printing press employee. Other four persons arrested from the country's different parts in between July 15 and July 20 are - Parvez Khan, Jakir Hossain Dipu, Sanwar Hossain and Mohaiminul Islam Bandhan.

According to CID Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Sumon Kumar Das, who led the team, that initially they came to know through various sources that members of the question papers leakage ring for medical and dental admission testes are involved with the printing press under DGHS where the papers are printed since 1988. Some are students also.

He informed that an investigation into question paper leaks has been going on for a long time. During the investigation, they found that many people, including some students, were involved with the crime. Till now, more than 50 people have been arrested by CID in this connection.

He said the arrested members of the gang were involved in leaking medical and dental admission test papers from the printing press digitally in exchange of money from 2013 to 2018. The CID has filed a case against 150 to 200 people, including 14 named, with Mirpur Police Station.

When contacted, Health Education and Family Planning Division Secretary Md Ali Noor told this correspondent that they are following the CID activities in this regard.

"But, the CID authority hasn't yet informed the Ministry or DGHS officially in this regard. Once they inform us, we will take necessary steps after consulting with the authorities concerned," he added.

Regarding probable steps that the government should taken in this regards, educationist Prof MM Akash, a teacher of Dhaka University, said the government must take stringent measures against the test paper leakage ring members.

"Although the students who were the beneficiaries of the leak are also responsible for the crime, it will be hard for the authority to identify them after such a long time. If it's possible to identify them specifically, actions can be taken. But, the authority should be cautious about them. Instead, the culprits who are involved in the leak must face punitive measures," he added.















Although the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police has identified and picked up some members of a question paper leak racket for the medical and dental admission tests including some employees of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) printing press, the government hasn't yet taken any decision on the matter.According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry officials, they have been observing the issue as it's a matter of long ago. At the same time, the CID hasn't yet informed the Ministry about the matter officially. Once they get the official documents from CID, they will take further steps based on their recommendations.Meanwhile, education experts opined that the authorities should take stringent action against those who are directly involved with the test paper leak. Once the authorities take exemplary steps, such incidents will be stopped in the education sector. According to CID, it has identified the entire racket of questions paper leak and arrested its five members including mastermind Jasim Uddin, a DGHS printing press employee. Other four persons arrested from the country's different parts in between July 15 and July 20 are - Parvez Khan, Jakir Hossain Dipu, Sanwar Hossain and Mohaiminul Islam Bandhan.According to CID Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Sumon Kumar Das, who led the team, that initially they came to know through various sources that members of the question papers leakage ring for medical and dental admission testes are involved with the printing press under DGHS where the papers are printed since 1988. Some are students also.He informed that an investigation into question paper leaks has been going on for a long time. During the investigation, they found that many people, including some students, were involved with the crime. Till now, more than 50 people have been arrested by CID in this connection.He said the arrested members of the gang were involved in leaking medical and dental admission test papers from the printing press digitally in exchange of money from 2013 to 2018. The CID has filed a case against 150 to 200 people, including 14 named, with Mirpur Police Station.When contacted, Health Education and Family Planning Division Secretary Md Ali Noor told this correspondent that they are following the CID activities in this regard."But, the CID authority hasn't yet informed the Ministry or DGHS officially in this regard. Once they inform us, we will take necessary steps after consulting with the authorities concerned," he added.Regarding probable steps that the government should taken in this regards, educationist Prof MM Akash, a teacher of Dhaka University, said the government must take stringent measures against the test paper leakage ring members."Although the students who were the beneficiaries of the leak are also responsible for the crime, it will be hard for the authority to identify them after such a long time. If it's possible to identify them specifically, actions can be taken. But, the authority should be cautious about them. Instead, the culprits who are involved in the leak must face punitive measures," he added.