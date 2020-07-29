Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:14 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Crest Securities director held

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent 

Police have arrested Wahiduzzaman, a director of Crest Securities Ltd who fled after winding down the office amid the coronavirus epidemic.
 He was arrested from a house in Khilkhet Lake City on Tuesday morning, said Deputy Commissioner HM Azimul Haque of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Police had earlier arrested Managing Director of Crest Securities Ltd Md Shahid Ullah, his wife Nipa Sultana and Shahid's aide Mobarak on charge of embezzlement of shares and money of stock investors through his brokerage houses.
Shahid, owner of Crest Securities, went into hiding after shuttering the brokerage house on June 22.
Investors, who used the service of the brokerage house, were distressed as their shares and money got stuck during a troubled time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China halts HK extradition treaties with Canada, Australia, UK
It’s a matter of long ago, CID yet to inform Ministry, say officials
Crest Securities director held
10,000 pilgrims quarantined in Makkah as Hajj starts today
5,000 Sheikh Russel digital labs to be set up at edn instts
Five bullet-hit bodies found in Cox’s Bazar
AL MP Israfil Alam dies of  Covid-19 complications
WHO chief says global Covid-19 cases double over past 6 weeks


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft