Crest Securities director held

Police have arrested Wahiduzzaman, a director of Crest Securities Ltd who fled after winding down the office amid the coronavirus epidemic.

He was arrested from a house in Khilkhet Lake City on Tuesday morning, said Deputy Commissioner HM Azimul Haque of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Police had earlier arrested Managing Director of Crest Securities Ltd Md Shahid Ullah, his wife Nipa Sultana and Shahid's aide Mobarak on charge of embezzlement of shares and money of stock investors through his brokerage houses.

Shahid, owner of Crest Securities, went into hiding after shuttering the brokerage house on June 22.

Investors, who used the service of the brokerage house, were distressed as their shares and money got stuck during a troubled time.





