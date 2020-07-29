5,000 Sheikh Russel digital labs to be set up at edn instts





Sheikh Russel Digital Lab (SRDL) under information and communication technology (ICT) division of the government aiming to address demand of tech-driven national activities aligned with sustainable development goals.

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved the second phase of SRDL with an estimated cost of Tk 9.38 billion. Officials said 5,000 computer laboratories at school, college, madrasha and technical institutes will be set-up by February 2023.

Regarding the project, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the second phase of Sheikh Russel Digital Lab project to set up computer labs in 5,000 educational institutes. "From ICT division, we expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy in this regard," State Minister Palak added.

There were already 8,000 labs established as a flagship project for meeting demand of Digital Bangladesh aligned with sustainable development goals. Regarding the project, ICT Division will expense Tk 144.7 million for organizational constancy, Tk 6.47 billion for purchasing computers and machines, Tk 1.35 billion for laboratory infrastructure development, Tk 243.5 million for software and Tk 164.1 million for training and learning equipment. Officials said 36,020 teachers will be trained while 300 educational institutes will be developed as 'School of the Future.' Under the project, the ICT Division will develop 140 digital contents including 80 in communicative English. ICT Division will facilitate Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) to develop the second edition of linguistic software - VashaGuru within the timeline of the project.















