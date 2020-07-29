Five bullet-hit bodies found in Cox’s Bazar





According to police, four people were killed in a 'gunfight' between two gangs of drug peddlers at Kharangkhali In Teknaf upazila in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 23, son of Abdul Malek, Anwar, 22, son of Hakim Mia, Ismail, 24, son of Nur Mohammad and Nasir, 24, son of Abdus Salam of the upazila.

Receiving information that two gangs of 'drug peddlers' were locked in a gunfight at Kharangkhali, a police team went there around 4:00am, said ABM Masud Hossain, superintendent of Cox's Bazar police.

After arriving in the area, police found four bullet-hit bodies. They recovered the bodies and sent them to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. Police also recovered 50,000 Yaba pills, two light guns and eight bullets from the spot.

In another incident, police found the bullet-hit body of an unidentified young man from Kabita Chattar in the district town in the morning, said Shahjahan Kabir, officer-in-charge of Cox's Bazar Model Police Station.









One LG, one cartridge, two bullet shells, 100 Yaba pills were recovered from the spot.





