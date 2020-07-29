IndiGo goes in for another round of 15-35pc pay cuts





While CEO Ronojoy Dutta will take a further pay cut of 35per cent; senior vice presidents and above will take a cut of 30per cent; pilots 28per cent and VPs and associate VPs 15per cent.

Dutta wrote in a mail to employees: "I will increase my personal pay cut per centage to 35per cent. I am asking all senior vice presidents and above to take a 30per cent pay cut, all pilots will see their pay cut per centages increased to 28per cent, all vice presidents will take a 25per centpay cut and associate vice presidents will take a 15per cent pay cut… To cushion the impact among lower paid employees, this time around, we will increase the pay cut per centages only among the very top at the pyramid."

So far during the pandemic IndiGo - the only airline with some cash reserves - has gone in for a round of salary cut for its employees; leave without pay (LWP) and two pay cuts for pilots. Before the latest round, Dutta took a 25per cent cut in salaries; senior VPs 20per cent; VPs 15per cent and associate VPs10per cent. In May, IndiGo had also cut the salaries of Band D employees and cabin crew members by 10per cent, and of Band C employees by 5per cent.

"It is our intent to gradually reduce the number of days without pay as we add back more flights," Dutta wrote.

All airlines have resorted to pay cuts, LWPs and some layoffs as the travel sectors is the worst hit by the pandemic. Air India has cut its pilots' allowances - which comprises lions sare of their pay - by 60-80per cent and will be sending employees on LWP for up to 5 years. In GoAir, almost 80per cent employees are on LWP since April and there have been pay cuts for those who are working. SpiceJet has resorted to a mix of LWP and pay cut. -TNN



























