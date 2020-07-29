Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:13 AM
latest
Home Business

Chinese airlines offer unlimited flights to revive industry

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

BEIJING, July 28: China Southern on Tuesday became the latest Chinese airline to offer ultra-cheap, all-you-can-fly deals aimed at reigniting air travel following coronavirus lockdowns.
At least eight Chinese carriers have so far launched similar schemes which they hope will boost the ailing domestic aviation sector in the world's second-largest economy.
Lucky Air, which unveiled offers for unlimited domestic flights on July 13, announced two days later that it had hit capacity for monthly and seasonal passes for individuals.
The deals, valid for anything between a month and a year, start at 1,588 yuan ($227) for unlimited flights over 31 days per person.
Lucky Air said it has plans to sell more of such packages in the future.
Airlines offer variations of such deals, including Spring Airlines' package for children travelling with their parents and China Eastern's unlimited weekend flights.
Southern's all-you-can-fly deal costs 3,699 yuan ($528) and can be used until next January.
Some carriers have chosen to join hands, with Qingdao Airlines, Okay Airways and Ruili Airlines collaborating for unlimited weekend deals as well.
Others like Juneyao Air rolled out a 888 yuan ($127) package for unlimited upgrades -- allowing passengers to bump up their economy class tickets for no added cost.
China's economy has been recovering gradually since the coronavirus outbreak, and last Friday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said daily flights had returned to about 80 per cent of pre-virus      levels.
The country's aviation industry lost 34.25 billion yuan ($4.89 billion) in the second quarter this year, the CAAC said this month, after Beijing took drastic moves to curb the spread of the coronavirus that first surfaced in the central Wuhan city.
As the virus began its global march, governments around the world had started limiting travel from high-risk countries, with China going a step further in March to dramatically cut flight routes and bar most foreigners from returning.
In April, passenger trips were down 68.5 per cent on-year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai records Dh72.5b H1 property transactions amid Covid-19
IndiGo goes in for another round of 15-35pc pay cuts
Chinese airlines offer unlimited flights to revive industry
Emirates increases frequencies to Dhaka from August 3
IFIL elects new Executive Committee Chairman
‘Force Majeure Clause in contracts should be applied prudently’
BASIC Bank introduces ‘Sotoborsho Sanchay’ scheme
BANBKING EVENT


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft