Emirates increases frequencies to Dhaka from August 3





The airline also resumes flights to Nairobi (from 2 August), Baghdad and Basra (from 10 August), expanding its growing network.

This will take the airline's passenger network to 67 destinations in August, including seven points in Africa and five points in the Middle East, according to a press release issued from its Dubai headquarters.

Flights between Nairobi and Dubai and Basra and Dubai will operate three times a week while flights between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week. The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

In a recent development to win travellers' confidence Emirates has committed to cover all Covid-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel. Details are available on www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance

Besides Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers, the release added.

As travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. On can visit: www.emirates.com/travelrestrictions

Travellers from Bangladesh, as decided by the Government will require to have a Covid-19 negative certificate and sample for test must be collected at any of the 16 nominated hospitals, within 72 hours of flight departure.





















Emirates has announced it will add frequencies to Dhaka taking the total number of flights to six a week from August 3, offering Bangladeshi customers more access to Dubai and beyond across the airline's global network.The airline also resumes flights to Nairobi (from 2 August), Baghdad and Basra (from 10 August), expanding its growing network.This will take the airline's passenger network to 67 destinations in August, including seven points in Africa and five points in the Middle East, according to a press release issued from its Dubai headquarters.Flights between Nairobi and Dubai and Basra and Dubai will operate three times a week while flights between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week. The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.In a recent development to win travellers' confidence Emirates has committed to cover all Covid-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel. Details are available on www.emirates.com/COVID19assistanceBesides Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers, the release added.As travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. On can visit: www.emirates.com/travelrestrictionsTravellers from Bangladesh, as decided by the Government will require to have a Covid-19 negative certificate and sample for test must be collected at any of the 16 nominated hospitals, within 72 hours of flight departure.