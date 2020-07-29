Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:13 AM
latest
Home Business

Emirates increases frequencies to Dhaka from August 3

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Emirates has announced it  will add frequencies to Dhaka taking the total number of flights to six a week from August 3, offering Bangladeshi customers more access to Dubai and beyond across the airline's global network.
The airline also resumes flights to Nairobi (from 2 August), Baghdad and Basra (from 10 August), expanding its growing network.
This will take the airline's passenger network to 67 destinations in August, including seven points in Africa and five points in the Middle East, according to a press release issued from its Dubai headquarters.
Flights between Nairobi and Dubai and Basra and Dubai will operate three times a week while flights between Baghdad and Dubai will operate four times a week. The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.
In a recent development to win travellers' confidence Emirates has committed to cover all Covid-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel. Details are available on www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance
Besides Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers, the release added.
As travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. On can visit: www.emirates.com/travelrestrictions
Travellers from Bangladesh, as decided by the Government will require to have a Covid-19 negative certificate and sample for test must be collected at any of the 16 nominated hospitals, within 72 hours of flight departure.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai records Dh72.5b H1 property transactions amid Covid-19
IndiGo goes in for another round of 15-35pc pay cuts
Chinese airlines offer unlimited flights to revive industry
Emirates increases frequencies to Dhaka from August 3
IFIL elects new Executive Committee Chairman
‘Force Majeure Clause in contracts should be applied prudently’
BASIC Bank introduces ‘Sotoborsho Sanchay’ scheme
BANBKING EVENT


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft