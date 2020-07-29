IFIL elects new Executive Committee Chairman



Liaquat Hossain Moghul

The decision came at the 266th meeting of the Board of Directors held recently. Moghul is a Sponsor Director and was a member of Executive Committee and Audit Committee of IFIL.

Moghul is engaged in export and import business of Readymade Garments and its accessories. He established Rotary Khorshed Ali Health Complex, Zobeda Moghul Institute and many other School, College, Madrasa, Mosjid and Orphanage.

He is a trustee and former Chairman of Board of Trustees of Eastern University. He is a Director of Australian International School. He is actively involved for betterment of less privileged people of the society, according to a press release.























