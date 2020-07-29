Video
BANBKING EVENT

BASIC Bank introduces ‘Sotoborsho Sanchay’ scheme

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

On the occasion of celebrating the centenary of birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, BASIC Bank Ltd has introduced special deposit product with attractive features comprising lucrative profit for individual   customers, says press release.
Customers would be able to earn Taka 100,000 (Taka One Lac) in 100 months by depositing Taka 2,500 per month after opening account under this scheme.
A customer will be able to make deposit in multiples of Tk. 2,500 up to Taka 20,000 per month by opening either a single account or multiple accounts. A joint account can be opened as well. An overdraft facility to the tune of 100pc of deposited amount will be available for the customer in need of his/her liquidity. Accounts can be opened till 17 March, 2021.


