BANBKING EVENT

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd Chairman S. M. Amzad Hossain presiding over the 107th board of Directors meeting of the Bank on Monday through Video Conference as virtual platform recently. Bank's Vice-Chairman Talukdar Abdul Kaleque including others respected Board of Directors along with Managing Director AND CEO of the Bank, Tariqul Islam Chowdhury participate in the meeting. photo: Bank