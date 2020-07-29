Video
Mercantile Bank launches 7 more new agent banking outlets

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd launched seven more new agent banking outlet across the country to provide basic banking services to the unbanked population of the country under this pandemic coronavirus situation.
Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurated the agent banking outlets on Tuesday virtually, says a press release.
New seven outlets are M R Trading, at Choyani Bazar, Begumganj and Moni Community Centre at Bangla Bazar, Sonaimuri in Noakhali, Torolota Telecom at Islampur Road, Naogaon Sadar and Al Saif Trade at Choubaria Bazar, Manda in Naogaon, Tonni Library & Stationaries at Dhonial, Birat, Gobindagonj in Gaibanda, M/S Vhai Vhai Agency at Azad More, Ghoraghat Pourshova, Ghoraghat, Dinajpur.
Customer can enjoy any banking services like opening different A/Cs and deposit schemes or Cash deposit, withdrawal, transfer and remittance easily through Biometric registration. Bank's Managing Director Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury said that Utility Bill, Salary of Government and Private Organizations, Merchant Payment, School-College-University Fees will be added to the MBL Agent Banking services soon. He also claimed that quick progress of MBL agent banking will ensure the higher client services and satisfaction.
Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of the bank speech on the occasion as special guest while  Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO delivered his welcome speech.




Among others DMDs and senior executives of the bank along with Darpan Kanti Roy, Head of Agent banking Division were present at the ceremony.




