IOM supports BD efforts at entry points to combat Covid-19



Travelers wait in queue at a health screening booth Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport Dhaka.

IOM supports national authorities to strengthen the cooperation among agencies, refurbish POEs, and build the capacity of PoE personnel to identify, screen and refer ill travellers that present with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Organization is supporting Government-led efforts at eight PoEs, including Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport (HSIA), Sylhet Osmani International Airport, Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport (SAIA), Chittagong Sea Port, and Akhaura, Benapole, and Darshana Border Crossing Points (BCPs), and Dhaka Cantonment Railway Station.

IOM has organized trainings for PoE staff, distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and hygiene materials, and provided technical guidance on the development of standard operating procedures (SoPs) for suspected COVID-19 cases in aircrafts, and management of health screening of travellers transiting through border control points.

There are 28 points of entry to Bangladesh and these land, sea, and air border crossing points can act as the gateway for the importation of infectious disease.

Since March 2020, with funding from the Government of Japan, IOM completed rapid needs assessments of eight PoEs, convened eight PoE Health Border Mobility Management (HBMM) task force meetings, arranged two ad hoc Crisis Management Team (CMT) meetings at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), donated equipment items to Communicable Disease Control Unit of the Directorate General of Health Services to improve data and information management, as well as facilitate communication, donated an ambulance to Shah Amanat International Airport (SAIA) in Chattogram, donated PPE and other protective materials to eight PoEs, supported the Government to develop two Standard Operating Procedures for management of travellers at airports and management of suspected COVID-19 cases in aircrafts, installed health screening and support desks/booths at Dhaka Cantonment Railway Station and HSIA, assigned medical support staff to SAIA, supplied Information Education Communication materials (900,000 Health declaration forms, 50,000 passenger locator forms, and 100,000 other screening forms), and trained 352 frontline workers.

On 23 July, IOM provided health screening facilities to Hazarat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh's busiest international airport. All inbound and outbound passengers are being screened at the health screening desks where health declaration forms are being collected by staff from the Ministry of Health.

In the coming months, IOM will expand support to additional PoEs, and the Organization will continue to support the development of migrant-centered systems that balance the need for mobility and containment.

The semi-permanent health screening facilities installed at the airport are scalable and fitted with protective screens to ensure that screening staff are protected when questioning travellers and collecting passenger health declaration forms during border control operations.

The health screening desks are open on a 24/7 basis. Passengers are being screened and provided with information on symptom identification, the importance of quarantine, and when and how to seek treatment, according to a press release.





























