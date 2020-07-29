MetLife partners with Spreeha to help fight Covid-19





The collaboration will ensure that frontline healthcare professionals and hospitals are equipped with the appropriate protective equipment, as well as lifesaving ventilators to help treat critically ill patients, says a press release.

Through a donation of $90,000 from MetLife, approximately 1,500 frontline healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses and support staff will be benefitted from the protective equipment, and around 5,000 patients will receive ventilation support for critical situation from 30 portable ventilators provided at selected hospitals.

Spreeha will select the COVID-19 treating hospitals based on a comprehensive need analysis by taking into consideration a number of important factors including number of healthcare service providers, current status of PPE and other protective equipment, existing number of ventilators and capacity of treating critical patients.

"Through the partnership, we will also strengthen the capabilities of select hospitals to treat critically ill patients with ventilator machines which will increase the chance of patient survival," the press release quoted MetLife General Manager Syed Hammadul Karim as saying.

It also quoted Spreeha and CEO Tazin Shadid saying: "We thank MetLife Foundation for their generous support towards Spreeha's efforts to ensure access to healthcare for all and safety of the front-line health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic."

























