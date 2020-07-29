Commonwealth resource sharing underscored for renewable energy





Fahim was speaking at a webinar session that discussed the challenges in investment opportunities and how the Commonwealth can act as a platform to co-ordinate and share knowledge; to advance the transition to green economies.

The webinar was organized recently by the Common Wealth Enterprise and Investment Council to create a smooth and affordable transition to renewable energy sources in both developed and emerging economies.

Commonwealth governments have committed to dramatically lowering their CO2 emissions to fight climate change. Now, with a finite supply of fossil fuels and increasing evidence to prove their detrimental environmental impact, countries are transitioning to greater use of renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro, and solar on a mass scale.

Speaking at the webinar, the FBCCI president said, "The existing issues of the energy sector and the path forward, were brought under the light as early as the '60s.

"But financing multilateral initiatives for the transition to happen is where we can work more. The modalities and the business model for renewable energy are not very common. Local governments and banks are not enough."

"But through global platforms and resources such as that of Commonwealth, these issues can be addressed," he added.

Highlighting the case for Germany and BMW's aspiration to initialize a public infrastructure of electrical-vehicles, the president further said, "Resource and knowledge transfers on such existing initiatives will be crucial in multilateral cooperation across global and local platforms, either private or public; for an easy transition process into green and renewable energy."

Alongside the FBCCI president, Magdalena Kouneva, the Director-General of REEEP; Dr. Tony Juniper, CBE, Board Member, of Cool Earth; and Richard Abel, the Managing Director of UK, Climate Invest LLP (Macquarie Group) and other big energy policy influencers also attended the webinar.

























