Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:12 AM
latest
Home Business

Commonwealth resource sharing underscored for renewable energy

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim underscored the need for coordination and sharing of knowledge among the Commonwealth countries to implement the renewable energy initiatives.
Fahim was speaking at a webinar session that discussed the challenges in investment opportunities and how the Commonwealth can act as a platform to co-ordinate and share knowledge; to advance the transition to green economies.
The webinar was organized recently by the Common Wealth Enterprise and Investment Council to create a smooth and affordable transition to renewable energy sources in both developed and emerging economies.
Commonwealth governments have committed to dramatically lowering their CO2 emissions to fight climate change. Now, with a finite supply of fossil fuels and increasing evidence to prove their detrimental environmental impact, countries are transitioning to greater use of renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro, and solar on a mass scale.
Speaking at the webinar, the FBCCI president said, "The existing issues of the energy sector and the path forward, were brought under the light as early as the '60s.
"But financing multilateral initiatives for the transition to happen is where we can work more. The modalities and the business model for renewable energy are not very common. Local governments and banks are not enough."
"But through global platforms and resources such as that of Commonwealth, these issues can be addressed," he added.
Highlighting the case for Germany and BMW's aspiration to initialize a public infrastructure of electrical-vehicles, the president further said, "Resource and knowledge transfers on such existing initiatives will be crucial in multilateral cooperation across global and local platforms, either private or public; for an easy transition process into green and renewable energy."
Alongside the FBCCI president, Magdalena Kouneva, the Director-General of REEEP; Dr. Tony Juniper, CBE, Board Member, of Cool Earth; and Richard Abel, the Managing Director of UK, Climate Invest LLP (Macquarie Group) and other big energy policy influencers also attended the webinar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai records Dh72.5b H1 property transactions amid Covid-19
IndiGo goes in for another round of 15-35pc pay cuts
Chinese airlines offer unlimited flights to revive industry
Emirates increases frequencies to Dhaka from August 3
IFIL elects new Executive Committee Chairman
‘Force Majeure Clause in contracts should be applied prudently’
BASIC Bank introduces ‘Sotoborsho Sanchay’ scheme
BANBKING EVENT


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft