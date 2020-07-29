Gold drops off record high, dollar gets respite





The precious metal had risen almost $40 higher at one point to reach $1,980 an ounce XAU=. A wave of selling pushed back to $1,915 in volatile trade.

Gold is still up over $125 in little more than a week as investors bet the Federal Reserve will reaffirm its super- accommodative policies at its meeting this week, and perhaps signal a tolerance for higher inflation in the long run.

"Fed officials have made clear that they will be making their forward guidance more dovish and outcome-based soon," wrote analysts at TD Securities. "The chairman is likely to continue the process of prepping markets for changes when he speaks at his press conference."

One shift could be to average inflation targeting, which would see the Fed aim to push inflation above its 2per cent target to make up for years of under-shooting. -Reuters















