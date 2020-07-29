Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:11 AM
latest
Home Business

India govt plans stern action against risky exporters

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NEW DELHI, July 28: The government is planning to take stern action against "risky exporters", who have been claiming IGST refund worth Rs 2,020 crore and were found untraceable.
Finance ministry sources said the number of such untraceable risky exporters has gone up to 1,474 and IGST refund has been suspended in all such cases where there is an adverse report after verification about the exporter or his suppliers However, customs officials have been sensitised to expedite refunds to genuine exporters in these difficult Covid-19 days. So far, IGST refunds of over Rs 1.4 lakh crore have been disbursed and only about Rs 2,026 crore is pending, which is being processed according to law. A grievance redressal mechanism with a helpline is available to genuine exporters to resolve refund-related issues.




Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) sources said that feeling the heat, some fake/risky exporters are lobbying with some prominent trade associations to allege that genuine exporters are being harassed by being asked for over 1,500 documents each for conducting verification, which is completely false. The CBIC verifies each exporter in two stages with hardly 3-4 documents according to requirement, sources added. They said that data analytics by CBIC's Directorate General of Risk Management, which is followed by field-level verification, have found 1,474 'risky' exporters, who tried to claim IGST refund of over Rs 2,020 crore and were untraceable and therefore their refund has been rejected.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai records Dh72.5b H1 property transactions amid Covid-19
IndiGo goes in for another round of 15-35pc pay cuts
Chinese airlines offer unlimited flights to revive industry
Emirates increases frequencies to Dhaka from August 3
IFIL elects new Executive Committee Chairman
‘Force Majeure Clause in contracts should be applied prudently’
BASIC Bank introduces ‘Sotoborsho Sanchay’ scheme
BANBKING EVENT


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft