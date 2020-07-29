India govt plans stern action against risky exporters





Finance ministry sources said the number of such untraceable risky exporters has gone up to 1,474 and IGST refund has been suspended in all such cases where there is an adverse report after verification about the exporter or his suppliers However, customs officials have been sensitised to expedite refunds to genuine exporters in these difficult Covid-19 days. So far, IGST refunds of over Rs 1.4 lakh crore have been disbursed and only about Rs 2,026 crore is pending, which is being processed according to law. A grievance redressal mechanism with a helpline is available to genuine exporters to resolve refund-related issues.









Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) sources said that feeling the heat, some fake/risky exporters are lobbying with some prominent trade associations to allege that genuine exporters are being harassed by being asked for over 1,500 documents each for conducting verification, which is completely false. The CBIC verifies each exporter in two stages with hardly 3-4 documents according to requirement, sources added. They said that data analytics by CBIC's Directorate General of Risk Management, which is followed by field-level verification, have found 1,474 'risky' exporters, who tried to claim IGST refund of over Rs 2,020 crore and were untraceable and therefore their refund has been rejected. -TNN





