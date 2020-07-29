Video
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020
No shortage of salt for preserving rawhide: BSCIC

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Farmers collecting salt from fields near the sea beach in Cox's Bazar.

As the Eid-ul-Azha is drawing closer Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) on Tuesday assured rawhide traders that there is no shortage of salt for preserving and processing rawhides of sacrificial animals.
"There's a stock of 1.16 million MTs salt against 100,000 MT requirements for preserving rawhide," said a BSCIC press release.
The stock is enough to meet the demand for the next seven to eight months after meeting requirement for processing rawhide, it said. Meanwhile, salt cultivation will begin in the country only after four months in November.
The Department of Livestock Services said, the demand for salt was 81,820MT during the last Eid-ul-Azha.
According to BSCIC press release, 186 registered factories have been producing salt to ensure sufficient supply from eight zones in the country for rawhide preservation and processing.
Among those, four factories located in Dhaka, 34 in Narayanganj, two in Chandpur, 57 in Chattogram, 34 in Potiya, 35 in Cox's Bazar, eight in Khulna while 12 salt factories are in Jhalakathi.
The average salt production capacity is about 340,000MT against the country's demand, the BSCIC said.  It has opened a three-tier monitoring system at its offices at salt zones, regional office and central office to ensure smooth salt production and supply during Eid-ul-Azha.
A control room has been set up at BSCIC central office. Salt-related information will be available on BSCIC's hotline numbers- 02-9573505 and 1911838200. The list of upazila and district based salt dealers and wholesalers was prepared in cooperation with respected district administrations, BSCIC said.
The list will be given to organisations related to salt preserving activities, it said.


