SMECs to get upto Tk 50 lakh loans without collateral





A BB circular issued on the day said guarantees against CMSE loans ranging from Tk 2 lakh to Tk 50 lakh would be issued under the scheme. The formal announcement on the scheme came after the BB board on July 23 approved the Tk 2,000 crore credit guarantee scheme.

In addition to applicable interest, the BB scheme also allowed banks to charge CMSE the guarantee fees that the central bank would receive from the banks. For the first year, the charge would be 1 per cent of the loans that would be guaranteed by the central bank.

Banks with up to 5 per cent non-performing loans will be charged at the rate of 0.5 per cent of outstanding loans after the first year while the rate would be 0.75 per cent for the banks which have NPLs between 5 per cent and 10 per cent.

The banks with more than 10 per cent NPLs would not get access to the credit guarantee scheme. The state-owned banks, however, were exempted from the NPL-related condition to enjoy the guarantee facility.

The credit guarantee scheme would be adequate to issue guarantee to CMSEs against working capital loans amounting to Tk 8,320 crore, BB officials said. The BB in the circular has asked banks to sign agreements with the central bank's CGS unit under the SME department to get the guarantee facility from the central bank.

The banks would be exempted from keeping any provision against the loans that would be guaranteed by the scheme even if those turn classified. As of July 15, the banks have sanctioned Tk 2,065 crore in loans for the CMSME sector from the government's stimulus package.

The dismal disbursement of loans by banks to the sector prompted the central bank to issue the credit guarantee scheme for the CMSE businesses.

























