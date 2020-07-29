Video
Banks at RMG industrial areas to operate on Friday

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Branches of the scheduled banks in the readymade garments (RMG) industrial areas will remain open on July 31 (Friday) for the convenience of paying the workers' salaries.
"Branches of the scheduled banks located near garments industrial areas in Dhaka city, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram will remain open from 10am to 1pm to facilitate the payment of salaries, bonuses and other allowances to workers and employees of the garment industry ahead of Eid-ul-Azha," said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued here on Tuesday.
In this regard, banks will have to ensure adequate security at their branches in the RMG industrial areas.


