Lead stock indices rise for 4th running day amid buying





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose up by 11.16 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 4,156 at the close of the trading. The prime index added nearly 80 points in the four consecutive sessions.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 1.66 points to finish at 1,402. But the DSE Shariah Index fell 2.08 points to close at 963.

Turnover was at Tk 4.45 billion on the DSE, up 1.83 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 4.37 billion.









The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 38 points to close at 11,834 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 23 points to finish at 7,175. Of the issues traded, 79 gained, 54 declined and 96 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 3.18 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 72 million.





Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for fourth consecutive session on Tuesday as the investors continued their buying spree on selective large-cap issues.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose up by 11.16 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 4,156 at the close of the trading. The prime index added nearly 80 points in the four consecutive sessions.The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 1.66 points to finish at 1,402. But the DSE Shariah Index fell 2.08 points to close at 963.Turnover was at Tk 4.45 billion on the DSE, up 1.83 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 4.37 billion.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 38 points to close at 11,834 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 23 points to finish at 7,175. Of the issues traded, 79 gained, 54 declined and 96 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 3.18 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 72 million.