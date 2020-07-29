BB announces FY21 Monetary Policy today





Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir will unveil the policy from the bank's head quarters, the sources said.

This year's monetary policy is likely to be expansionary and supportive to private sector economic growth. The central bank sources said the new policy will be announced at a virtual press conference.

The central bank used to formulate and publish monetary policy twice a year to keep the balance between controlling inflation and achieving the desired growth. This monetary policy was conducted every six months in the first quarter of a financial year i.e. in July and the other in January.

But since last year, the monetary policy announcement rules have been changed making it just once in a year.

























