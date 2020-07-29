Video
BB announces FY21 Monetary Policy today

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will announce the new monetary policy for the fiscal year 2020-21    today, on July 29 with the challenge of increasing private sector credit growth to revive the economy from recent downturn.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir will unveil the policy from the bank's head quarters, the sources said.
This year's monetary policy is likely to be expansionary and supportive to private sector economic growth. The central bank sources said the new policy will be announced at a virtual press conference.
The central bank used to formulate and publish monetary policy twice a year to keep the   balance between controlling inflation and achieving the desired growth. This monetary policy was conducted every six months in the first quarter of a financial year i.e. in July and the other in January.
But since last year, the monetary policy announcement rules have been changed making it just once in a year.  


