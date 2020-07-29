July remittance inflow hits record ahead of Eid-ul- Azha





The monthly inflow of remittance posted an all-time high record in July ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festivals of the Muslims, as the expatriates sent $1.96 billion in the first 23 days of the month, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

In recent months, Bangladeshi migrants in different countries including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and the United States are sending higher amounts of money apparently not keeping fund with them.

Central bank officials said that the inflow of remittance in July would reach around $2.5 billion if the trend continues in the last week of July.

Usually, the inflow of remittance increases ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and Ei-ul-Azha, two major religious festivals of the Muslims, they said.

Besides, joblessness and earning erosion of migrants near and dear ones in the country during coronavirus shutdown prompted many to send higher amounts of money in the last several months as family support, they said.

The remittance figure in July is a continuation of the earlier months of the just concluded fiscal year 2019-2020. Even though the inflow of remittance spiked since May this year, outward migration since the outbreak of coronavirus in January has significantly fallen as many kept their border closed for foreign nationals.

Executive director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur told The Daily Observer, 'Many Bangladeshi nationals are sending money as part of their preparations to return home due to joblessness.'

Almost all the countries including host countries of Bangladeshi migrants workers are facing economic stagnation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

'This is a major reason for the increased inflow of remittance when the migration from Bangladesh has remained almost halted for the last several months for the pandemic.' said Mansur, also the chairman of BRAC Bank.

Besides, the inflow of remittance usually increases before Eid, he said. Apart from these, income erosion and joblessness of the near and dear ones in the country could be another reason for the surge in inflow, he added.

The previous all-time high of remittance inflow was in June, the last month of the last fiscal year 2019-20, when the country received $1.83 billion. Before Eid-ul-Fitr last year, the inflow of remittance posted record $1.75 billion in May.

In FY20, the government introduced 2 per cent cash incentive against remittance to encourage remittance through legal channel. As a result of higher remittance inflow and slowdown in imports, the country's foreign exchange reserve increased to $34 billion in June and $36 billion in July 2.

With the inflow of record remittance in July, the foreign exchange reserve is reaching close to $37 billion.

















