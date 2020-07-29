Video
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020
Khulna Sewerage Gets Thru

ECNEC approves 7 projects involving Tk 3,075.33cr

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : pid



The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday gave approval to seven projects with an expenditure outlay of Taka 3,075.33 crore, including a Tk 2,334.14 crore project to modernise the sewerage system and improve sanitation system in Khulna city.
ECNEC gave the approval at meeting held virtually with Prime Minister and ECNEC chairperson Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
BSS adds: The Prime Minister and Planning Minister MA Mannan joined the meeting from Ganobhaban through a videoconferencing while other ECNEC members were connected from NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
"We had placed seven projects of three ministries in the today's ECNEC meeting. Five projects are new while two others are revised projects. The total estimated cost of these seven projects is Taka 3,075.33 crore," said the Planning Minister at a virtual briefing.
Of the total cost of these seven projects, Taka 2,132.88 crore will come from the national exchequer, while the rest Taka 942.46 crore will come as foreign loans," he said.
The planning minister said the good news is that the cost of the two revised projects has declined rationally keeping the projects perfect and not disturbing their possible outputs. "They (the authorities concerned of the projects) saved Taka 585.86 crore from the two projects," he said.
The seven projects include three under the Local Government Division, one under the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division, two under the Ministry of Agriculture and one under the ICT Division.
About the Khulna Sewerage System Development project involving Taka 2,334.14 crore, the Planning Minister said Khulna WASA will implement the project by June 2025 in a bid to modernise the sewerage system as well as improve the sanitation system.
Of the total project cost, Taka 929.42 crore will come from the government's fund while Taka 1,404.72 crore as foreign loans.
According to the Planning Commission, the main project operations include construction of two sewerage treatment plants, 173-kilometre sewer network, eight sewer pumping stations, 77-kilometre services line and one Wet Land, installation of 30,000 house connections, procurement of sewer cleaning equipment, laboratory equipment and development of 1,15,741-cubic metre of land.


