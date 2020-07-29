Book on election management bodies published

'Democracy in South Asia: Election and Election Commission', a book edited by Dr Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Vice Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University and Dr Saber Ahmed, Associate Prof of Dhaka University, has published on Sunday at a launching ceremony.

The book launching ceremony was held on last Sunday at the Liaison Office of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur.

Mahiuddin Khan Alamgir, MP and former minister of Home Affairs was present as chief guest. Dr M Abul Kashem Mozumder, Pro-VC of BUP and Ritu Kundu, Assistant Prof of Jagannath University shared their views from writer's perspective in the process of writing this book.