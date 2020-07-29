Banga League president Shawkat sent to jail

Bangladesh Jatiya Banga League president Shawkat Hasan Mia has sent to jail on charges of extortion and threatening to kill the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS).

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court sent him to jail on Monday.

In the context of the case, Shawkat demanded Tk 60 crore from the Vice Chancellor of the UITS by threatening to kill him.

In this connection, Vice-Chancellor's personal assistant M Mostafa Kamal filed a case against Shawkat at Bhatara police station in January.





















