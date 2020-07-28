Police brace up for militant attacks during Eid festival





The police, airports, embassies, Shia-Ahmadiyya shrines, mosques, churches, pagodas and temples could be the targets

Police headquarters has already issued a letter to the heads of all units and instructed them to be extra cautious for the protection and welfare of the people.

All units have already taken necessary preparations, including increased patrolling activities, setting up check posts at a number of strategic points under the jurisdiction of respective police units.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana said that militancy is under complete control. "We do not want to have the slightest threat in order to ensure the highest security and welfare of the country and the people."

He said, "We have seen festival-centric attacks in the past. Therefore, in addition to regular activities and as part of it, we instruct all the units concerned to take extra precautions before all the festivals and important national events."

The PHQ instructed all units to increase surveillance of extremists and their organizations, maintain personal security for all police, not leave police vehicles empty or abandoned, ensure security and identity while entering police buildings, increase surveillance of school-college-university students.

The police have received intelligence the members of Neo-JMB, who follow the Islamic State (IS) ideology, could try to carry out attacks in Bangladesh ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

In this situation, Neo-JMB, an ultra-radical offshoot of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and the indigenous followers of IS, can carry out subversive activities, including assassinations, bombing and other form of attacks. "Therefore, we have stepped up security measures, "according to police.

It has instructed the units concerned to increase searches at the check posts, search bags and bodies in case of suspicion and conduct block raids in suspicious areas.

Previously on Saturday, a traffic police left behind his personal motorcycle in Gulistan area around 9:30pm. He came back after a while to find a bag hanging on his motorcycle. A bomb-like object was found inside the bag.









Later, the bomb disposal unit rushed there and later tests revealed that it was nothing dangerous, but a fake grenade.

In 2019 during this period, police recovered explosive materials and on April 30, a hand grenade was hurled at a traffic police in Gulistan. On May 26, 2019, a police pickup was bombed in front of the Special Branch office in

Earlier on February 28 this year, an IED went off at a traffic police box in Chattogram's Sholoshahar, injuring four people, including a child.

