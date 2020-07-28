Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:09 PM
latest Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'      
Home Front Page

OIC Youth Capital: PM urges global youths to build a resilient future

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

OIC Youth Capital: PM urges global youths to build a resilient future

OIC Youth Capital: PM urges global youths to build a resilient future

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the youth to be part of decision-making steps with their ideas and innovations to build a future which would be resilient and sustainable both at this COVID-19 pandemic period and also the post-pandemic one.
"The COVID-19 is forcing both the pace and scale of workplace innovations. These silver linings are thin compared to the scale of the disruptions though," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while virtually inaugurating 'Dhaka-OIC Youth Capital 2020' and its first event the 'Resilient Youth Leadership Summit' from her official residence Ganobhaban through videoconferencing connecting youths from OIC countries and beyond.
The theme of this mega event is "Parity and Prosperity: For a Resilient Future."
Sheikh Hasina said there is now one choice-human being could choose rigidity in economic and executive control or it could choose flexibility and dynamism for innovation and new ideas    in the face of overwhelming obstacles.
"Probably, somewhere in the middle lies the proverbial 'golden mean'. The youth has the great opportunity to be part of this decision-making by engaging themselves with ideas and innovations to build a future which they think would be resilient and sustainable," she said.
Hasina said the COVID-19 pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on leaders everywhere - governments, private sector, the international community and beyond."What leadership needs during a crisis is not a predetermined response plan but behaviors and mindsets of the people involved in the process," she said.
Terming COVID-19 crisis a watershed, she said its aftermath could see a paradigm shift in "restructuring the global economic order" in various means.
Firstly, she said, it intensifies the pre-existing signs of unease, expressed in calls for protectionism and more restrictive trade, immigration and visa policies. But it also highlights the need for global cooperation for the basic survival of humanity.
Secondly, the Prime Minister said, signs and signals are clear that the COVID-19 could end up surpassing the financial crisis of 2008-2009 in economic damage. But it also opens new avenues for networked financing and wealth creation.
Thirdly, Hasina said, there has been economic intervention already on a scale that has not been seen for decades.
By April 10, governments across the globe had announced stimulus plans amounting to over 10.6 trillion US dollar-the equivalent of eight Marshall Plans, Hasina mentioned.
"Bangladesh has already announced a 12.1 billion US dollar package for vulnerable segments of the population, business and agriculture which is 3.7 percent of our GDP," she said.
The Prime Minister pointed that COVID-19 has shown that vitality of the youth must cherished."It has been observed that people live in cherishing natural environment are fighting this pandemic better. Hence, we must work together to uphold basic features of the environment in our everyday life."
Rohingya Crisis
Talking about the Rohingya crisis, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has given shelter to more than 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar.
She thanked the OIC and all the member states for extending their generous assistance towards one of the most persecuted populations in the world.
"Despite systematic denial, we're trying to make arrangements for their safe, secure and dignified return to their motherland with the help of the international community," she said.
The Prime Minister said the government's Vision 2021 for a "Digital Bangladesh" has not only been the blueprint for unlocking digital creativity of the 53 million youths, it succeeded in fast-tracking Bangladesh's pre-Covid-19 GDP growth rate up to 8.13 percent.
"Bangladesh has so far made remarkable progress in alleviating poverty, attaining food security, improving health and sanitation and mainstreaming gender and empowering women."
She mentioned that global assessment projects Bangladesh as one of the three fastest growing economies globally over the next three decades. Bangladesh is projected to become the 26th largest economy by 2030, and 23rd by 2050.
Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, Youth and Sports Minister of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov and President of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) Taha Ayhan also spoke on the occasion.




The launching ceremony of this grand event was originally scheduled to be held in Dhaka with the presence of state-level dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and influential youths from all over the world on April 12.        -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police brace up for militant attacks during Eid festival
OIC Youth Capital: PM urges global youths to build a resilient future
coronavirus update bangladesh
Onrush of water from India worsens flood in Ganges basins
Spl BCS exam for recruitment of 2,000 docs to fight C-19 soon
Covid test report hounds outbound Bangladeshis
2,772 new virus cases, 37 more deaths
Low rawhide prices to fuel smuggling


Latest News
Google extends employees' work-from-home until next July
Gold rockets toward $2,000
Lanka Premier League to begin next month
Rayhan’s lawyers fail to meet him
Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial
WHO: Hepatitis B spread in under-5 children lowest in decades
Eight held with drugs in Joypurhat
Global coronavirus death toll passes 650,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Most Read News
PM’s handling of foreign envoys mustn’t be misread
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths, 2,772 cases
Israfil Alam MP no more
COVID-19 vaccine by China shows promise in animal tests: study
Premier Cement provides eight high flow nasal cannulas to BSMMU
Mobile courts to visit cattle markets from Tuesday
On LDC graduation and middle income country status of BD
DU suspends Asstt Registrar Sharmin
Google extends work from home through June next year
India hands over 10 diesel locomotives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft