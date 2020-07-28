Onrush of water from India worsens flood in Ganges basins





However, water levels of all major rivers marked sharp falls at all points in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours ending at 3pm on Monday, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

Meanwhile, the flood situation continued deteriorating in the central regions including Dhaka, Manikganj, Musniganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Madaripur. It will continue to aggravate till next 24 hours.

Although flood situation is improving in the northern districts, it might worsen further in the Brahmaputra basin as water levels of Teesta and Meghna basin will start increasing by this week.

As a result, the FFWC also forecasted that the overall flood situation across the country might start improving in the first week of August.

According to the government statement, the recent flood left 12 persons dead in the Ganges Basins while around 28 lakh people across the country were its worst victim.

The authorities concerned including the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry has continued its efforts to provide necessary food and cash supports to the victim families so that they can survive. According to the reports of the FFWC and BWDB local offices, of the total 30 points water levels increased at 19 stations while decreased at eight stations and remained stable at three points aggravating the flood situation in the char and other low-lying areas.

The rivers were flowing below danger level at 22 points while six points above the danger mark on Monday morning.

Water levels of all major rivers marked sharp falls at all points during last 24 hours with a possibility of improvement of the flood situation in the next 24 hours in the Brahmaputra basin.

BWDB officials said incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion were reported from some vulnerable points in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur and Sirajganj districts.

Thousands of people of the area have been the worst victims of river erosions.

BWDB Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman of Rajshahi region said the local office of BWDB had recorded a rising trend of water levels in almost all points like Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge, Talbaria, Goalunda and Mawa.

Water level of the Ganges River increased by 12cm at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, 8cm at Rajshahi, 3cm at Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points each while the level in the Padma River increased by 2cm each at Goalunda and Mawa points.

But the Ganges River was flowing 163 cm and 171 cm below the danger level at Rajshahi and Pankha points respectively.

Besides, the water level of the Korotoa and the Jamuna under the Brahmaputra Basin has seen a receding trend in the morning creating a forecast of improving the flood situation in the two districts within the next couple of days.

Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan of the FFWC said the water level in the Korotoa increased by 3cm at Bogura point, the Jamuna decreased by 6cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, by 7cm at Kajipur in Sirajgonj and 4cm at Sirajgonj point and the river was still flowing 113 cm, 93 cm and 84 cm above the danger marks at Sariakandi, Kazipur and Sirajgonj points respectively.

He also said the water level in Gur River decreased by 7cm at Shingra point in Natore district and the river was flowing 86cm above the danger mark. The Atrai River was flowing 111cm above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj district with 5cm further rise this morning.

Water level in the Mohananda also increased by 5cm at Chapainawabganj point but the river was still flowing 86cm below the danger mark. The Atrai was flowing 25cm above the danger mark at Atrai point in Naogaon while 242cm below the danger mark with 53cm decrease afresh at Mohadevpur.

Meanwhile, the BWDB officials said incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion were reported from some vulnerable points in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur and Sirajganj districts.









Meanwhile, Additional Director of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) for Rangpur region Muhammad Ali said the second phase of the deluge had submerged standing crops on 12,294 hectares of land in 30 affected upazilas of all five districts in the region.

He said the flood situation is showing an improvement with recession of floodwater from submerged croplands and field level officials are assessing the extent of crop damages in the region.



Continuous rise of water level of most of the rivers in the Ganges basins triggered by onrush of upstream water for last couple of days further worsened the flood situation.However, water levels of all major rivers marked sharp falls at all points in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours ending at 3pm on Monday, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).Meanwhile, the flood situation continued deteriorating in the central regions including Dhaka, Manikganj, Musniganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Madaripur. It will continue to aggravate till next 24 hours.Although flood situation is improving in the northern districts, it might worsen further in the Brahmaputra basin as water levels of Teesta and Meghna basin will start increasing by this week.As a result, the FFWC also forecasted that the overall flood situation across the country might start improving in the first week of August.According to the government statement, the recent flood left 12 persons dead in the Ganges Basins while around 28 lakh people across the country were its worst victim.The authorities concerned including the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry has continued its efforts to provide necessary food and cash supports to the victim families so that they can survive. According to the reports of the FFWC and BWDB local offices, of the total 30 points water levels increased at 19 stations while decreased at eight stations and remained stable at three points aggravating the flood situation in the char and other low-lying areas.The rivers were flowing below danger level at 22 points while six points above the danger mark on Monday morning.Water levels of all major rivers marked sharp falls at all points during last 24 hours with a possibility of improvement of the flood situation in the next 24 hours in the Brahmaputra basin.BWDB officials said incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion were reported from some vulnerable points in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur and Sirajganj districts.Thousands of people of the area have been the worst victims of river erosions.BWDB Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman of Rajshahi region said the local office of BWDB had recorded a rising trend of water levels in almost all points like Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge, Talbaria, Goalunda and Mawa.Water level of the Ganges River increased by 12cm at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, 8cm at Rajshahi, 3cm at Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points each while the level in the Padma River increased by 2cm each at Goalunda and Mawa points.But the Ganges River was flowing 163 cm and 171 cm below the danger level at Rajshahi and Pankha points respectively.Besides, the water level of the Korotoa and the Jamuna under the Brahmaputra Basin has seen a receding trend in the morning creating a forecast of improving the flood situation in the two districts within the next couple of days.Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan of the FFWC said the water level in the Korotoa increased by 3cm at Bogura point, the Jamuna decreased by 6cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, by 7cm at Kajipur in Sirajgonj and 4cm at Sirajgonj point and the river was still flowing 113 cm, 93 cm and 84 cm above the danger marks at Sariakandi, Kazipur and Sirajgonj points respectively.He also said the water level in Gur River decreased by 7cm at Shingra point in Natore district and the river was flowing 86cm above the danger mark. The Atrai River was flowing 111cm above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj district with 5cm further rise this morning.Water level in the Mohananda also increased by 5cm at Chapainawabganj point but the river was still flowing 86cm below the danger mark. The Atrai was flowing 25cm above the danger mark at Atrai point in Naogaon while 242cm below the danger mark with 53cm decrease afresh at Mohadevpur.Meanwhile, the BWDB officials said incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion were reported from some vulnerable points in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur and Sirajganj districts.Meanwhile, Additional Director of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) for Rangpur region Muhammad Ali said the second phase of the deluge had submerged standing crops on 12,294 hectares of land in 30 affected upazilas of all five districts in the region.He said the flood situation is showing an improvement with recession of floodwater from submerged croplands and field level officials are assessing the extent of crop damages in the region.