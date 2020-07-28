Video
Spl BCS exam for recruitment of 2,000 docs to fight C-19 soon

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The government is likely to appoint 2,000 more doctors to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Following an in principle decision of the government, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry has recently forwarded a demand letter to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).
But, the BPSC is planning to recruit the new physicians under a special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination instead of recruiting them as non-cadre officials, according to a BPSC source.
As it is most essential to recruit the doctors urgently, the BPSC is planning to conduct a short term special BCS examination soon. To ensure it, the authority has already started finalising the procedures and
rules for the special BCS, a BPSC high official confirmed preferring anonymity.
According to BPSC sources, it has finalised the rule for appointing the doctors on Monday.
The draft rules was sent to the Ministry of Public Administration for its nod. Once the rules are cleared, the authority will start the recruitment process.
The BPSC official said initially, they were planning to recruit 2,000 doctors from the merit lists of BCS 38th and 39th as non-cadre officers as they were qualified with all tests. They were not recruited due to inadequate vacancies.
But, the Ministry disagreed with the decision and requested the authority to appoint them through new BCS examination. We have received their demand letter for recruiting them through new BCS.
Meanwhile, the deprived qualified candidates of BCS 38th and 39th have been demanding to appoint them in the new posts of doctors instead of conducting a special BCS.
The 39th BCS was notified in April 2018 and its results were released in April 2019. The BPSC recommended 4,792 names for appointment from 39th batch. In November 2019, the Public Administration Ministry appointed 4,443 physicians under BCS (health) cadre.
Some 8,360 aspirants who passed the same BCS were kept for non-cadre posts. Of them 2,000 candidates were recruited in last May when coronavirus infections began on emergency basis. There are 6,360 more doctors waiting in this non-cadre list.


