Covid test report hounds outbound Bangladeshis





As it is compulsory for them to collect coronvirus negative certificates to travel to a foreign country they now find it difficult to leave the country.

The government selected only 16 places in 14 districts for corona sample collection and distribution of corona negative certificates among intending travelers.

As a result, the expatriates and migrant workers are suffering while trying to collect certificates after testing the virus.

The hassles is not only limited to collecting corona negative certificates they now have to pay 'passenger safety fee' and 'airport development fees' from August 1 adding injuries to their wounds.

This certificate has been made mandatory for anyone to leave the country. Certificates, however, have not been made mandatory for entry to many countries of the world except the United Arab Emirates.

To get the certificate, these outbound passengers have to pay about 18 times extra fee for a normal sample testing.

The announcement of the government has created pressure on them. They said one has to stand in a long queue at designated centers for corona test. If the report is not delivered on time the ticket money is lost.

Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, Secretary General of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), said, "Coronavirus testing and sample collection booths for expatriates should be set up in every district so that testing report can be delivered quickly."

According to a survey conducted by the non-governmental organization BRAC in May, 87 percent of the migrant workers, who returned to the country during the pandemic of Covid-19, now have no source of income.

Fifty-two percent of expatriates need financial assistance on an emergency basis, the survey said.

As much as 74 percent of expatriates are passing days with extreme anxiety, stress and fear. Now there is no savings of 34 percent expatriates. 10 percent of expatriates are now living their lives on loans.

An entire family depends on the income of an expatriate worker. As they returned to the country they were rendered unemployed for six months. So much cost at this moment is an additional burden for them.

Shariful Hasan, Head of Migration Program of BRAC, said, "Expatriates have always kept the country's economy afloat. At the moment, various expenses are creating additional stress for them. For the people of 64 districts, the Covid-19 test system in only 14 districts is not enough at all."

The test fee is higher for migrant workers. Tests and travel cost from on district to another is up to Tk10-15 thousand each. It would be better if the test was done before entering the airport. Then the expatriates would not have to rush to different directions.

Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General (Administration) of the DGSH, said in a regular press briefing on the corona test of the expatriates that the expatriates had to go to the office of the Civil Surgeon and submit the samples.

Samples must be submitted for testing within 72 hours earlier to go abroad. They will be reported within 24 hours of submitting the sample, she said.

Abu Hossain Mohammad Moinul Ahsan, Dhaka District Civil Surgeon, said, collection of samples started at the booth set up at DNCC Market in the capital on July 20 for covid-19 testing of outbound passengers.

The Health Service Division under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said overseas passengers have to submit the sample within 72 hours of the flight. The government fixed corona test fee is Tk200. But foreign travelers will have to pay Tk3, 500.

If the sample is collected from home then the fee is Tk4, 500.

Out of 64 districts of the country, only 14 districts are taking samples of corona test for outbound passengers. These samples are being tested in 16 government hospitals.

The districts in which there are sample collection booths are Dhaka, Narayanganj, Khulna, Kushtia, Mymensingh, Bogura, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Sylhet, Rangpur, Barishal, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Cumilla.

According to the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Chittagong, Tangail, Dhaka, Sylhet, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Cox's Bazar and Feni have the highest number of expatriates.

Although Cumilla, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Brahmanbaria and Feni districts are on the top of the list of expatriates, people from these five districts have to go to Cumilla for corona test. Samples are being taken through a booth at the Civil Surgeon's Office in Cumilla district.















