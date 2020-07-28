2,772 new virus cases, 37 more deaths





With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 2,965 and the number of total infections stood at 226,225.

"Of the dead patients, 26 are men and 11 women. Moreover, 24 of them are hailed from Dhaka, five from Chattogram, three from Rangpur, two each from Khulna and Barishal, and one from Mymensingh division," Additional

Director General (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the latest figures during the daily virtual health bulletin on Monday.

"Thirty-three of them have died in different hospitals and four at their respective homes."

"Among the deceased , one was aged between 21 and 30 years, one between 31 and 40, seven between 41 and 50, seven between 51 and 60, 12 between 61 and 70, eight between 71 and 80, and one between 81 and 90 and years," he added.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims as of Monday, the highest number of patients - 45.67 per cent or 1,354 - died are aged sixty and above.

The gender-wise analysis of the victims disclosed that some 2,332 people who have died from Covid-19 are males and 633 are females, which are 78.65 per cent and 21.35 per cent respectively.

District-wise, out of 2,965 fatalities till date, 48.30 per cent or 1,432 are from Dhaka division, 24.49 or 726 per cent from Chattogram, 7.02 per cent or 208 from Khulna, 5.87 per cent or 174 from Rajshahi, 4.72 per cent or 140 from Sylhet, 3.78 per cent or 112 from Barishal, 3.74 per cent or 111 from Rangpur and 2.10 per cent or 62 from Mymensingh.

Dr Nasima Said, "Some 12,544 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 12,859 were tested in 81 labs across the country. So far 1,124,417 samples have been tested."

Besides, some 1,801 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 125,683.

Around 55.56 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.31 percent has died.

The latest day's infection rate was 21.56 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.12 percent.

Currently, 58,390 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,451 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 369,607 people have completed their quarantine course.

However, Dr Nasima urged everyone to follow the hygiene rules and take necessary preparations before visiting any cattle market.

"Be aware, be careful," she said. "Before Eid-ul-Adha, everyone should follow the hygiene rules at the animal market."















