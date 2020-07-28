

Low rawhide prices to fuel smuggling

At the same time, the country's poor people, mosques, madrasas and orphanages- the beneficiaries of the sacrificial rawhides - will also be affected as it's their most important earning source.

Along with others, the

country's businessmen have also admitted the that fact and suggested the government resolve the problem before Eid-Ul Azha.

Otherwise, the tannery industries, poor people, mosques, madrasas and orphanages will be affected by the government decisions.

The government announced the prices of rawhides of animals to be sacrificed during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha nearly 30 percent lower than the prices of the last year.

The price of raw cowhide ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha was fixed at Tk35-Tk40 per square foot in the capital and Tk28-Tk32 outside Dhaka.

The price of sacrificial leather has dropped by 30 percent in last 10 years, which will encourage rawhide smuggling in India. It will affect the country's tannery industries, the poor people of the country, mosques, orphanages and madrasas.

The price of rawhide in India and other neighbouring countries are much higher than Bangladesh. In this situation, the wholesale hide traders also fear of smuggling due to low price of rawhide this year.

Sources said divisional and district towns of the country, including Mymensingh, Khulna and Rangpur, sales of rawhide had declined.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "Salt should be given to the rawhide in time. The skin should be covered with salt. That is why we have to provide enough salt. "

He said, "I have asked the Home Ministry to ensure that there is no obstruction in the internal leather transport. We need to be more vigilant at the borders so that no skins are smuggled through the border areas. "

It is pertinent to mention that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated across the country on Saturday, August 1.

As the storekeepers did not buy leather last year, it was bought and sold at a very low price across the country. Storekeepers say they will not buy rawhide because they did not get the money they owed last year.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather Goods and Exporters Association told the Daily Observer that Eid-ul-Azha is the biggest season for rawhides in Bangladesh.

Around 50 percent of last year's leather has remained unsold. Our leather industry has never been in such a predicament before.

The people concerned have expressed the fear that the leather will be smuggled into India from the border districts. However, the BGB said it was on high alert to curb skin smuggling.

Sources said traders wait for Eid-ul-Azha for good quality rawhide every year. About 60 percent of the leather industry's rawhide is collected on Eid ul-Azha.

Shahin Ahmed, President of the Bangladesh Tanners Association, said, "There is a risk of leather smuggling this year. We are working to set a fair price. If fair pricing is not ensured at the local level, leather will be smuggled into neighboring countries."

According to the Home Ministry sources, the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) and law enforcement agencies are on high alert to curb hide smuggling. Surveillance has been stepped up to curb skin smuggling across the border.

BGB has been warned at every gate point. Police check posts will be set up on border roads inside the country. No leather vehicles will be allowed to cross the border.















