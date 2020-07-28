Bar council written exam on Sept 26

Bangladesh Bar Council written exam for enrolment as an advocate will be held on September 26.

The written exam will take place at University of Dhaka on September 26 from 9:00am to 11:00am, said in a notice.

The notice was issued signed by Bar Council secretary Md. Rafiqul Islam in this regard.

Meanwhile, those who pass the MCQ exam can get two chances to pass the written exams.

On February 28, 2020, the council took an MCQ exam.





