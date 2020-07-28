Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:08 PM
latest Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'      
Home News

Bar council written exam on Sept 26

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Bar Council written exam for enrolment as an advocate will be held on September 26.
The written exam will take place at University of Dhaka on September 26 from 9:00am to 11:00am, said in a notice.
The notice was issued signed by Bar Council secretary Md. Rafiqul Islam in this regard.
Meanwhile, those who pass the MCQ exam can get two chances to pass the written exams.
On February 28, 2020, the council took an MCQ exam.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal plants saplings on the campus
Bar council written exam on Sept 26
Will make Natore a role model of dev: Palak
‘Bidyanondo Mehmankhana’: Where the hungry are made to feel special
MHM urgent to ensure equal access to health facilities: Speakers
Premier Cement Mills Ltd hands over eight high flow nasal cannula to Bangabandhu
Covid-19 cases jump to 10,461 in Khulna division
BDRCS arranges drinking water for Gaibandha flood victims


Latest News
Google extends employees' work-from-home until next July
Gold rockets toward $2,000
Lanka Premier League to begin next month
Rayhan’s lawyers fail to meet him
Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial
WHO: Hepatitis B spread in under-5 children lowest in decades
Eight held with drugs in Joypurhat
Global coronavirus death toll passes 650,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Most Read News
PM’s handling of foreign envoys mustn’t be misread
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths, 2,772 cases
Israfil Alam MP no more
COVID-19 vaccine by China shows promise in animal tests: study
Premier Cement provides eight high flow nasal cannulas to BSMMU
Mobile courts to visit cattle markets from Tuesday
On LDC graduation and middle income country status of BD
DU suspends Asstt Registrar Sharmin
Google extends work from home through June next year
India hands over 10 diesel locomotives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft