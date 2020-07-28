Will make Natore a role model of dev: Palak





"In this endeavour, our friendly neighbour India will continue to stand by our side in the coming days," he said while jointly inaugurating the reconstruction of Sree Sree JoyKali Matar Temple, Natore virtually with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das.

Md Shafiqul Islam MP and Mayor of Natore Uma Choudhury Jolly also joined the virtual inauguration.

Palak said that taking advantage of Bangladesh's progress in the software industry India will further expand its area of cooperation with Bangladesh in the near future.









Riva Ganguly said they are pleased to have supported the renovation of one of the oldest temples of Bangladesh, the Sree Sree JoyKali Matar Temple in Natore. -UNB





