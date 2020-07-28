MHM urgent to ensure equal access to health facilities: Speakers





They made these observations at an online training progroamme for journalists on MHM and related equity and inclusion issues including sessions on WASH/MHM related journalism.

The programme was arranged by Water Supply & Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) in cooperation with Unnayan Shahojogy Team (UST).

Prof Dr Nazmul Haq, Chairman, Department of Physiology of Northern International Medical College and Hospital (NIMCH) was the keynote speaker while Kazi Rafique, News Editor, Sangbad, presided over the event.

WSSCC National Coordinator Shah Md Anowar Kamal and UST Director Md Tazzamel Haque spoke at the training session attended by over 30 journalists from Dhaka city and all eight divisions.

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) President Rafiqul Islam Azad, said:"MHM is not a separate issue, we'll are related through our families."

He suggested providing training, motivation to high school teachers, community and religious leaders including local representatives in this regard.

Journalist Bonani Mullick underscored filing case studies from remote and rural area about menstrual health management. -UNB





















Physicians and journalists on Monday underscored for the menstrual health management (MHM) to ensure equal access to health facilities for women, especially school girls in remote and rural areas.They made these observations at an online training progroamme for journalists on MHM and related equity and inclusion issues including sessions on WASH/MHM related journalism.The programme was arranged by Water Supply & Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) in cooperation with Unnayan Shahojogy Team (UST).Prof Dr Nazmul Haq, Chairman, Department of Physiology of Northern International Medical College and Hospital (NIMCH) was the keynote speaker while Kazi Rafique, News Editor, Sangbad, presided over the event.WSSCC National Coordinator Shah Md Anowar Kamal and UST Director Md Tazzamel Haque spoke at the training session attended by over 30 journalists from Dhaka city and all eight divisions.Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) President Rafiqul Islam Azad, said:"MHM is not a separate issue, we'll are related through our families."He suggested providing training, motivation to high school teachers, community and religious leaders including local representatives in this regard.Journalist Bonani Mullick underscored filing case studies from remote and rural area about menstrual health management. -UNB