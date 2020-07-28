SIBL offers cluster of incentives for expatriates

Remittance plays a very significant role in the development of our economy. To emphasize the importance of this contribution of Bangladeshi expatriates, SIBL offers a bundle of incentives. SIBL has also taken a number of initiatives to encourage them in savings and investment, says a press release.

All Mudaraba Savings accounts to be opened with the remitted money will get 1% additional profit along with the existing rate. Similarly, Mudaraba Term Deposit accounts will get 0.50% additional profit. SIBL applies 1% less profit than the existing rate in purchase of home or flat by expatriates, and 10% of accrued profit is refundable at the year-end if repayment is made of remittance.

Any expatriates wishing to invest can avail 70% of the investment facility from SIBL in 1% less profit than the existing rate showing 30% savings from remittance. Besides, the expatriates will be rewarded with an air ticket of Bangladesh Biman Airlines to return home if Tk.10.00 lac is deposited in savings account on an average in every month, and tickets of round trip if Tk.25.00 lac is deposited in savings account on an average in every month.

Banks offer 2% incentive on any amount of remittance. SIBL provides this service with its countrywide 161 branches, 40 sub branches and 134 agent banking outlets.