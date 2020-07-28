Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:08 PM
latest Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'      
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

SIBL offers cluster of incentives for expatriates

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Remittance plays a very significant role in the development of our economy. To emphasize the importance of this contribution of Bangladeshi expatriates, SIBL offers a bundle of incentives. SIBL has also taken a number of initiatives to encourage them in savings and investment, says a press release.
All Mudaraba Savings accounts to be opened with the remitted money will get 1% additional profit along with the existing rate. Similarly, Mudaraba Term Deposit accounts will get 0.50% additional profit. SIBL applies 1% less profit than the existing rate in purchase of home or flat by expatriates, and 10% of accrued profit is refundable at the year-end if repayment is made of remittance.
Any expatriates wishing to invest can avail 70% of the investment facility from SIBL in 1% less profit than the existing rate showing 30% savings from remittance. Besides, the expatriates will be rewarded with an air ticket of Bangladesh Biman Airlines to return home if Tk.10.00 lac is deposited in savings account on an average in every month, and tickets of round trip if Tk.25.00 lac is deposited in savings account on an average in every month.
Banks offer 2% incentive on any amount of remittance. SIBL provides this service with its countrywide 161 branches, 40 sub branches and 134 agent banking outlets. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL offers cluster of incentives for expatriates
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic turns Europe’s retail sector on its head
Ryanair slashes traffic outlook, fears C-19 second wave
Etihad Airways, Boeing strengthen partnership
Indian Bank cuts interest rate on agri jewel loans
Over 0.1m users donate to Bidyanondo thru bKash
Industry body warns of new risks of bad conduct in post C-19 banking sector


Latest News
Google extends employees' work-from-home until next July
Gold rockets toward $2,000
Lanka Premier League to begin next month
Rayhan’s lawyers fail to meet him
Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial
WHO: Hepatitis B spread in under-5 children lowest in decades
Eight held with drugs in Joypurhat
Global coronavirus death toll passes 650,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Most Read News
PM’s handling of foreign envoys mustn’t be misread
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths, 2,772 cases
Israfil Alam MP no more
COVID-19 vaccine by China shows promise in animal tests: study
Premier Cement provides eight high flow nasal cannulas to BSMMU
Mobile courts to visit cattle markets from Tuesday
On LDC graduation and middle income country status of BD
DU suspends Asstt Registrar Sharmin
Google extends work from home through June next year
India hands over 10 diesel locomotives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft