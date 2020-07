Industry body warns of new risks of bad conduct in post C-19 banking sector

Over 0.1m users donate to Bidyanondo thru bKash

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Executive Vice President and Head of Chittagong Zone Mohammed Azam along with high officials and invited guests, inaugurating sub-branch at Sarkar Hat in Chittagong recently. photo: Bank

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]