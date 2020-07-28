Video
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:08 PM
Etihad Airways, Boeing strengthen partnership

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020

ABU DHABI, July 27: Etihad Airways has signed agreements with Boeing Global Services for the provision of maintenance support on its fleet of Boeing 787s.
These agreements are part of the strategic partnership between Etihad and Boeing signed in November 2019, in line with Etihad's ongoing commitment to achieve excellence in all aspects of operational reliability, maintenance, and on-board experience.
Key to the agreements is a Component Services Program for more than 300 operational critical parts for Etihad's 787 fleet; a landing gear exchange programme including Aircraft on Ground (AOG) coverage; as well as high value airframe components and digital products to optimise Etihad's maintenance activities.
Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways' chief operating officer, said: "Ensuring the highest standards in Etihad Airways' fleet is just one way we continue to set the standard for operational excellence globally. By partnering with Boeing as the OEM of Etihad's 787s, we ensure that the fleet receives the highest levels of maintenance support to increase reliability and efficiency. These agreements continue to demonstrate the strength of the Etihad Aviation Group's partnership."
"This is an important demonstration of Etihad's ongoing focus toward the post-Covid world, and its endeavors to set the benchmark for operational excellence in both product and sustainability, as well as technical performance and efficiency," he added.
Ted Colbert, president and CEO, Boeing Global Services, said: "We are delighted that Etihad, a market leader, has chosen to optimize its fleet reliability and efficiency by choosing Boeing's Component Services Program, further strengthening our long-standing partnership. The Boeing team is ready to support Etihad's world-class operations with our global scale, reach and OEM expertise."
As the backbone of its fleet, Etihad's fleet of 787s provide Guests with an unrivalled experience both in terms of operating reliability and on-board experience. Following Etihad's recognition as the most punctual airline in the Middle East in 2019 and one of the most reliable operators of the Boeing 787 fleet globally, today's announcement reinforces Etihad's commitment to ensuring the on-time performance and availability of its aircraft.    -Khaleej Times


