Indian Bank cuts interest rate on agri jewel loans

CHENNAI, July 27: Indian Bank has cut interest rate on agricultural jewel loans to provide easy credit to the needy farmers at a cheap cost, considering the present pandemic situation.The interest rate is fixed at 7per cent (i.e. Rs 583 per lakh per month) with effect from July 22.The bank said this interest rate is the least in the industry. Moreover, the lending rate per gram is also high. The bank says it provides 80per cent of the jewel value as a loan.Bumper agri jewel loan repayable in six months is also available at 7per cent.Under this bumper agri jewel loan, 85per cent of the jewel value is given as loan."In two days, we have disbursed gold loans worth Rs 260 crore to 2,7000 farmers under these products. Our bank is financing up to Rs 3,745 per gram of gold," a press statement said.Gold loans are disbursed very quickly with a simple processing system and procedures. Besides agri gold loan, the bank is having varied gold loan products for MSME and other consumption purposes. -TNN