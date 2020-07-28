Over 0.1m users donate to Bidyanondo thru bKash





Each of the top 10 participants who achieve the highest points by playing 'Bird Game' from 12pm on July 21, to 11:59pm on July 31, will win iPhone SE.

On the occasion of launching this game, the rewards will be handed over to them after the gaming competition is over.

Till now, the scoreboard's topper has hit more than 14 lakh points.

It is expected that the competition will be even more exciting in the remaining days.

To play the game, customer needs to tap on the 'bird' shaped bKash logo and keep moving forward while collecting points.

To collect more points by avoiding danger, there will be 10 'Free Life' in the first stage of this fun game.

If customer loses life in the game, they can buy 10 new lives for 1 taka only which goes to Bidyanondo as donation.

Customers can visit https://www.facebook.com/bkashlimited/, the verified facebook page of bKash to find detailed terms and conditions of the game.





















By playing the newly launched 'Bird Game' in bKash app, more than one lakh (0.1 million) customers have made donations to voluntary organization Bidyanondo. This entertaining game has become popular among the customers during Covid-19 pandemic already, according to press release.Each of the top 10 participants who achieve the highest points by playing 'Bird Game' from 12pm on July 21, to 11:59pm on July 31, will win iPhone SE.On the occasion of launching this game, the rewards will be handed over to them after the gaming competition is over.Till now, the scoreboard's topper has hit more than 14 lakh points.It is expected that the competition will be even more exciting in the remaining days.To play the game, customer needs to tap on the 'bird' shaped bKash logo and keep moving forward while collecting points.To collect more points by avoiding danger, there will be 10 'Free Life' in the first stage of this fun game.If customer loses life in the game, they can buy 10 new lives for 1 taka only which goes to Bidyanondo as donation.Customers can visit https://www.facebook.com/bkashlimited/, the verified facebook page of bKash to find detailed terms and conditions of the game.