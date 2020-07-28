Video
S Alam donates 50pcs high flow nasal cannula to 6 hospitals

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

S. Alam Group donated 50pcs high flow nasal cannula to 6 Hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 affected patients of the country at an event on Sunday.
Prime Minister's Special Assistant Barrister Biplob Barua, who is also  Office Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League was present as the Chief Guest at the event, says a press release.
In this time Md. Akiz Uddin, PS to Chairman of S Alam Group, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Member of S. Alam family and Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd., Dr. Farhad Uddin Hasan Chowdhury, Registrar, Dr. Aktar, Director, Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Prof. Md. Abul Hasnat Joarder, Director, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Brig. Gen. Kazi Md. Rashid-Un-Nabi, Director and Prof. Dr. Md. Alimuzzaman Khan, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Dr. Md. Shahadat Hossain Vice Principal, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Dr. A.K.M Sarwarul Alam, Director, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Dr. Monjurul Haque, Assitant Professor, Mugda Medicla College and Hospital on behalf of respective hospitals were present at the event.


