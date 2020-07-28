IPDC posts solid H1 performance despite C-19 outbreak





As a result the business of the company in the H1'20 outperformed the H1'19, despite the raging of Covid-19 pandemic in the second quarter.

It has maintained a solid capital adequacy ratio of 17.28%. After setting aside adequate provisioning due to difficult times ahead, the company has registered solid net profit after tax of Tk. 31.6 crore, which is one percent higher than the first half of last year.

The company has also ended H1'20 with a strong liquidity cushion of Tk. 665 crore - enough to meet its short-term obligations. These figures were disclosed at the Half Yearly Investors Meet held virtually on Sunday.

The session was attended by investors, journalists, industry experts both from home and abroad, stakeholders, and a wider audience through Facebook live from the company's official page.

IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam, along with the Chief Financial Officer Fahmida Khan, presented the details of the financial transactions in H1 and out light on the company's future strategy post COVID-19.

Mominul Islam emphasized on the technology enabled and socially responsible business models focusing on cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) and women and young entrepreneurs, and lower middle income households outside Dhaka and Chittagong, which remains the cornerstone for its sustained growth and profitability even during a very difficult period.

IPDC has achieved such triumphs as it maintains good corporate governance, proactively maps out its strategies, and takes responsibility of its customers, employees, and the community which it serves.

IPDC contributed BDT 2 crore to the Prime Minister's Welfare Fund and launched IPDC 'Manobota' deposit amongst many of its CSR activities during the COVID-19 period.

IPDC has not laid off any of its employees or cut their salaries during this difficult period.



























