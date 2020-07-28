Samsung launches Live Chat for customers’ query





Samsung Bangladesh has started offering customer support through 'Live Chat' to provide prompt resolution to queries of consumers from the comfort of their homes. This initiative will boost the company's best in class customer care experience.To submit any query, customers simply need to choose the product category and fill-up a short form. Trained agents and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Chatbot will provide instant and accurate information for any queries for 9 hours every day (9:00 am - 6:00 pm), says press release.The 'Live Chat' service will be available through both the Facebook official page and My Galaxy app."We are hopeful that our consumers will utilize the Live Chat support service, which can help them to get proper assistance whilst maintaining social distancing," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn as saying on the occasion. The customers can ask queries on various categories, including Mobile Phone, Television, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Air Conditioner etc.