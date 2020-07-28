‘Quality financial statements crucial to protect public interest’





"Professional cost and management accountants would be able to give a great hand for ensuring the transparency of financial reports. Cost auditing is a very important process for ensuring compliance with the ethics of financial reporting," said the BSEC Chairman while addressing a webinar on "CMA's Role Ensuring Compliance in Financial Reporting" as the chief guest on Friday.

Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organized the webinar.

The BSEC chairman mentioned that, to judge an organization properly, high quality financial statements with adequate disclosures are needed to protect shareholders as well as public interest.

South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President Zia Ul Mustafa Awan attended the webinar as the special guest and Prof. Lakshman R Watawala of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka (CMA Sri Lanka) attended the webinar as paper presenter and guest of honour.

Presided over by ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond the webinar was also spoken by Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) President CMA Balwinder Singh, ICMAB Council Member Imtiaz Alam, ICMAB Professional Service Committee Chairman Mohammad Abdul, CMA Journal Editor Ruhul Ameen and ICMAB Past President and present Council Member Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam.

Index Group of Companies DMD Md. Mamunur Rashid, presented the keynote paper. He briefly described about the CMA profession and its services like Investment analysis, its appraisal and evaluation; valuation of shares and properties, share premium calculations on IPOs, diagnosis of industrial sickness and corrective measures, cost audit of manufacturing industry to validate COGS statement, inventory control incorporating mathematical models, cost reduction by using modern management tools like operation research, value engineering, etc.

ICMAB Seminar and Conference Committee Chairmnan AKM Delwer Hussain gave the welcome address while Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA offered vote of thanks and ICMAB Secretary Md. Munirul Islam, acted as Moderator.

The speakers highlighted the importance of cost audit in both public and private sectors and mentioned that cost audit includes both financial and non-financial issues and provide recommendations as to how to improve sectional efficiency and overall performance of the organization, increase productivity and profitability and making best quality of goods at lowest cost.

They said cost audit is much more than the financial audit to minimize wastage, increase profitability and declare due dividend to the shareholders and boost up capital market.



















