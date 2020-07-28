Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:07 PM
latest Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'      
Home Business

‘Quality financial statements crucial to protect public interest’

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

BSEC (Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said inclusion of professional cost and management accountants in relevant sectors would be better for the stock market development of Bangladesh.
"Professional cost and management accountants would be able to give a great hand for ensuring the transparency of financial reports. Cost auditing is a very important process for ensuring compliance with the ethics of financial reporting," said the BSEC Chairman while addressing a webinar on "CMA's Role Ensuring Compliance in Financial Reporting" as the chief guest on Friday.
Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organized the webinar.
The BSEC chairman mentioned that, to judge an organization properly, high quality financial statements with adequate disclosures are needed to protect shareholders as well as public interest.
South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President Zia Ul Mustafa Awan attended the webinar as the special guest and Prof. Lakshman R Watawala of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka (CMA Sri Lanka) attended the webinar as paper presenter and guest of honour.
Presided over by ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond the webinar was also spoken by Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) President CMA Balwinder Singh, ICMAB Council Member Imtiaz Alam, ICMAB Professional Service Committee Chairman Mohammad Abdul, CMA Journal Editor Ruhul Ameen and ICMAB Past President and present Council Member Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam.
Index Group of Companies DMD Md. Mamunur Rashid, presented the keynote paper. He briefly described about the CMA profession and its services like Investment analysis, its appraisal and evaluation; valuation of shares and properties, share premium calculations on IPOs, diagnosis of industrial sickness and corrective measures, cost audit of manufacturing industry to validate COGS statement, inventory control incorporating mathematical models, cost reduction by using modern management tools like operation research, value engineering, etc.
ICMAB Seminar and Conference Committee Chairmnan AKM Delwer Hussain gave the welcome address while Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA offered vote of thanks and ICMAB Secretary Md. Munirul Islam, acted as Moderator.
The speakers highlighted the importance of cost audit in both public and private sectors and mentioned that cost audit includes both financial and non-financial issues and provide recommendations as to how to improve sectional efficiency and overall performance of the organization, increase productivity and profitability and making best quality of goods at lowest cost.
They said cost audit is much more than the financial audit to minimize wastage, increase profitability and declare due dividend to the shareholders and boost up capital market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL offers cluster of incentives for expatriates
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic turns Europe’s retail sector on its head
Ryanair slashes traffic outlook, fears C-19 second wave
Etihad Airways, Boeing strengthen partnership
Indian Bank cuts interest rate on agri jewel loans
Over 0.1m users donate to Bidyanondo thru bKash
Industry body warns of new risks of bad conduct in post C-19 banking sector


Latest News
Google extends employees' work-from-home until next July
Gold rockets toward $2,000
Lanka Premier League to begin next month
Rayhan’s lawyers fail to meet him
Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial
WHO: Hepatitis B spread in under-5 children lowest in decades
Eight held with drugs in Joypurhat
Global coronavirus death toll passes 650,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Most Read News
PM’s handling of foreign envoys mustn’t be misread
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths, 2,772 cases
Israfil Alam MP no more
COVID-19 vaccine by China shows promise in animal tests: study
Premier Cement provides eight high flow nasal cannulas to BSMMU
Mobile courts to visit cattle markets from Tuesday
On LDC graduation and middle income country status of BD
DU suspends Asstt Registrar Sharmin
Google extends work from home through June next year
India hands over 10 diesel locomotives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft