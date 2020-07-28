Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020, 1:06 PM
latest Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'      
Home Business

‘Indian tourism could lose Rs 15 lakh crore this worst ever year’

Published : Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

NEW DELHI, July 27: The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), an apex body of Indian tourism industry, has upped the likely devastating impact of coronavirus pandemic on the sector at Rs 15 lakh crore. In mid-March, when the Wuhan-origin pandemic was beginning to spread its tentacles, FAITH had estimated a direct loss of Rs 5 lakh crore to Indian tourism industry this year that could see 5.5 crore people directly and indirectly employed with the sector losing their jobs here. In just four months, the likely loss to Indian tourism ecosystem has increased threefold with the virus still on a rampage.
"Given the way the virus is progressing, tourism supply chains have broken down in India across all its key inbound, domestic and outbound markets and is not expected to recover for the next five months too making the total impact to a minimum of nine months starting from this March. The direct and indirect economic impact of tourism industry in India is estimated at about 10per cent of the GDP. This roughly puts the full year economic multiplier value of tourism in India at about Rs 20 lakh crores. Minimum three quarters of tourism will be fully impacted," FAITH said in a statement Monday.     -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL offers cluster of incentives for expatriates
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic turns Europe’s retail sector on its head
Ryanair slashes traffic outlook, fears C-19 second wave
Etihad Airways, Boeing strengthen partnership
Indian Bank cuts interest rate on agri jewel loans
Over 0.1m users donate to Bidyanondo thru bKash
Industry body warns of new risks of bad conduct in post C-19 banking sector


Latest News
Google extends employees' work-from-home until next July
Gold rockets toward $2,000
Lanka Premier League to begin next month
Rayhan’s lawyers fail to meet him
Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial
WHO: Hepatitis B spread in under-5 children lowest in decades
Eight held with drugs in Joypurhat
Global coronavirus death toll passes 650,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Most Read News
PM’s handling of foreign envoys mustn’t be misread
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths, 2,772 cases
Israfil Alam MP no more
COVID-19 vaccine by China shows promise in animal tests: study
Premier Cement provides eight high flow nasal cannulas to BSMMU
Mobile courts to visit cattle markets from Tuesday
On LDC graduation and middle income country status of BD
DU suspends Asstt Registrar Sharmin
Google extends work from home through June next year
India hands over 10 diesel locomotives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft