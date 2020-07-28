‘Indian tourism could lose Rs 15 lakh crore this worst ever year’





"Given the way the virus is progressing, tourism supply chains have broken down in India across all its key inbound, domestic and outbound markets and is not expected to recover for the next five months too making the total impact to a minimum of nine months starting from this March. The direct and indirect economic impact of tourism industry in India is estimated at about 10per cent of the GDP. This roughly puts the full year economic multiplier value of tourism in India at about Rs 20 lakh crores. Minimum three quarters of tourism will be fully impacted," FAITH said in a statement Monday. -TNN









































NEW DELHI, July 27: The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), an apex body of Indian tourism industry, has upped the likely devastating impact of coronavirus pandemic on the sector at Rs 15 lakh crore. In mid-March, when the Wuhan-origin pandemic was beginning to spread its tentacles, FAITH had estimated a direct loss of Rs 5 lakh crore to Indian tourism industry this year that could see 5.5 crore people directly and indirectly employed with the sector losing their jobs here. In just four months, the likely loss to Indian tourism ecosystem has increased threefold with the virus still on a rampage."Given the way the virus is progressing, tourism supply chains have broken down in India across all its key inbound, domestic and outbound markets and is not expected to recover for the next five months too making the total impact to a minimum of nine months starting from this March. The direct and indirect economic impact of tourism industry in India is estimated at about 10per cent of the GDP. This roughly puts the full year economic multiplier value of tourism in India at about Rs 20 lakh crores. Minimum three quarters of tourism will be fully impacted," FAITH said in a statement Monday. -TNN