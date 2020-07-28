Dollar steadies after hitting new lows on US-China tensions





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington and its allies must use "more creative and assertive ways" to make the Chinese Communist Party change its ways.

With domestic economic concerns trumping its role as a safe-haven currency, the dollar index fell overnight to before steadying in early London trading. At 0736 GMT, the dollar index was at 94.054, down 0.3per cent on the day.

As COVID-19 infections show no signs of slowing in the US, investors are doubtful of a quick economic recovery. Nearly a quarter of the global total coronavirus deaths have been in the United States, where unemployment claims unexpectedly rose last week.

Some of the earlier steps to mitigate the financial impact, such as enhanced jobless benefits, are due to expire this month and Congress has yet to agree on fresh support.

"In the past the dollar was able to benefit from the US-Chinese trade conflict. That is no longer the case now. What is at stake is no longer just trade. The US might be overstepping the mark with its policy towards China, just as with its measures against some European countries," wrote Commerzbank analysts Ulrich Leuchtmann and Hao Zhou.

"If the dominance of the dollar in international trade and capital markets was to be reduced as a result, the USD weakness we are seeing at the moment would only be a very watered-down taste of things to come," they added.

But Rabobank's global strategist, Michael Every, said that the index is skewed by major constituent pairs such as dollar-yen and euro-dollar. -Reuters

























